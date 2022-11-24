Brazil: Electoral court rejects complaint from Prez Jair Bolsonaro’s allies challenging election outcome

WEB DESK

The electoral court of Brazil, has rejected a complaint from President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies’ challenging the presidential election outcome. They had claimed that some of the electronic voting machines were flawed and demanded that those votes should be invalidated. In the ruling, the court described the challenge as offensive to democratic norms, adding that it sought to encourage criminal and anti-democratic movements. It also fined the parties in Bolsonaro’s coalition to the tune of 22.9 Million Reais, which is approximately 4.27 million Dollars, for what the court described as bad faith litigation.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in the October 30th runoff election by a margin of less than two percent of points.