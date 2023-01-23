Brazil declares emergency in Yanomami territory over children deaths from malnutrition

AMN

The government of Brazil has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining.

A decree published by the government said, the aim of the declaration was to restore health services to the Yanomami people that had been dismantled by the previous government.

Yanomami territory is the country’s largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela. The government announced food packages that will be flown to the territory where some 26,000 Yanomamis live in a region of rainforest and tropical savanna the size of Portugal. Yanomami has been invaded by illegal gold miners for decades.