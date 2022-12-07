Brazil and Croatia enter quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup

In the FIFA World Cup Football, Brazil crushed South Korea 4-1 and secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals at Stadium 974, in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar last night.

Earlier, Croatia secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Japan 3-1 on penalties after both sides were levelled 1-1 round of 16 draw at the end of scheduled playtime at the Al-Janoub Stadium, Qatar. Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic is the hero, as he saves three Japan spot-kicks, to send the 2018 finalists through to the last eight. Croatia have the edge in World Cup penalty shootout records, with spot-kick wins over Denmark and Russia in 2018 with Japan losing Paraguay in 2010. Brazil were on course to face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday. With the defeat, Japan’s bid to reach the last eight for the first time in their history came to a crushing end after another display of the sort which saw off Spain and Germany on their way to topping Group E. England, France , Argentina and the Netherlands have already sealed their spot in the last eight of the tournament.

Today, in another round of 16 match, Morocco will take on Spain at the Education City Stadium in Qatar at 8:30 PM Indian Time.