FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2022 06:29:51      انڈین آواز

Brazil and Croatia enter quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the FIFA World Cup Football, Brazil crushed South Korea 4-1 and secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals at Stadium 974, in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar last night.

Earlier, Croatia secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Japan 3-1 on penalties after both sides were levelled 1-1 round of 16 draw at the end of scheduled playtime at the Al-Janoub Stadium, Qatar. Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic is the hero, as he saves three Japan spot-kicks, to send the 2018 finalists through to the last eight. Croatia have the edge in World Cup penalty shootout records, with spot-kick wins over Denmark and Russia in 2018 with Japan losing Paraguay in 2010. Brazil were on course to face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.  With the defeat, Japan’s bid to reach the last eight for the first time in their history came to a crushing end after another display of the sort which saw off Spain and Germany on their way to topping Group E. England, France , Argentina and the Netherlands have already sealed their spot in the last eight of the tournament.

Today, in another round of 16 match, Morocco will take on Spain at the Education City Stadium in Qatar at 8:30 PM Indian Time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart