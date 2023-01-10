Brazil: 1,500 held after supporters of Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress

WEB DESK

Around 1,500 people have been held in Brazil after supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília. According to media reports, authorities arrested 1,200 people yesterday and 300 were detained a day earlier. Justice Minister Flavio Dino said some 40 buses that had been used to transport protesters to the capital had been seized.

Yesterday morning, heavily armed officers started dismantling a camp of Mr. Bolsonaro’s supporters in Brasília. The rioting came a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. He condemned the ‘terrorist acts’ and vowed to punish the perpetrators. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are now demonstrating in Brazil’s largest city São Paulo in support of democratic values.