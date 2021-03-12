Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 11 March : Indian boxing’s poster boy Vijender Singh is all set to chart a new course for the sport in the country as he will feature on pay per view for the first time in India for his upcoming 19th March fight in Goa.

Vijender Singh in his last fight defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.

This will be Vijender’s 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

It will be for the first time in India that a fight sport superstar like Vijender will headline the OTT platform on a pay per view and fans in India can witness the Las Vegas-style boxing on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship at Rs 99.

Announcing the association with the streaming platforms, IOS Boxing Promotions promoter Neerav Tomar told media persons “It is delightful to have BookMyShow on board with us for what is going to be a really exciting fight in Goa. It is a unique association and the first time in India that the fight of an athlete is going to be broadcasted on an OTT platform. I think there is a buzz surrounding this fight already and fans will love to witness Vijender at his best.”

With a presence in over 650 Indian cities and an international presence in Indonesia, Singapore, UAE, Sri Lanka, and West Indies, BookMyShow is one of the biggest entertainment destinations.

Vijender Singh’s fight will be their first telecasted pay-per-view sports event. His previous fights have featured on Star Sports Network, Sony Network in India and was a regular feature on OTT platform Box Nation during his earlier professional career in the United Kingdom. Vijender’s US debut was telecasted on ESPN.

The fights have garnered some of the highest ratings for individual sports in India and were watched by a crowd of millions.

Speaking about Vijender’s fight, BookMyShow’s Anil Makhija, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the audiences to the ‘Battle on Ship’, as Olympic medalist and undefeated professional Vijender Singh returns to the ring.

We are certain that the overall audience experience, right from the time they book their tickets on BookMyShow till the time they witness the never-seen-before Las Vegas styled fights on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship, will be one-of-its-kind and memorable.

Subscription for the fight is now live on the website and fans can purchase it at https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/battle-on-ship-livestream/ET00307987?webview=true.