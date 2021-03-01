21st Century India needs post-harvest revolution & value addition: PM Modi
Boxing: Vijender Singh nto fight to take place on a Casino ship for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Unbeaten professional pugilist Vijender Singh will return to the ring on March 19 and the bout will be in Vegas-style boxing on the Ship in Goa.

The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship – which has been roped in as the venue partner.

The announcement of Vijender’s opponent will be made soon.

The Majestic Pride is a lively ship docked in the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa that takes the freshness of gaming and the exhilaration of entertainment to a whole new level.

The ship also offers some stunning view of the horizon of the golden land and the turquoise river.

The bout goes beyond the traditional norms of a regular professional match and offers viewers the glitz and glamour of a Vegas-style boxing event.

Commenting on the scheduled bout,Vijender Singh said: “I am really excited to return to the ring. It excites me more to have my fight set-up on a ship. It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match.

I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout.”

IOS has been instrumental in bringing professional boxing in India and has successfully conducted four fights, including two in New Delhi, one in Mumbai and Jaipur each.

According to Neerav Tomar, promoter IOS Boxing Promotions said, “This will be a great opportunity for the Indian fans to witness a unique sporting event being organised locally. This whole year gave us ample time to invest our thoughts in doing something different this time and increasing the level of professional boxing in India.

“A boxing match on a ship is the perfect amalgamation of the intensity of boxing and razzmatazz of the entertaining casino. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event,” he said.

Rahul Khetrapal, Director, Majestic Pride Group of Hotels & Casinos opined “ It is the first time ever that a fight night is being held in a casino in Goa, and we are pleased to be the trailblazer in this arena.

Moreover, since the fight also marks Vijender Singh’s return to boxing after a sabbatical, it is bound to be even more spectacular and grand.” he added

