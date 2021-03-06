India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2021 11:38:46      انڈین آواز

Boxing: Pooja upsets World Champion, 9 Indian pugilists in the finals of Boxam International

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

It was India’s day as Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani (75kg) stunned World Champion Atheyna Bylon of Panama and led nine pugilists into the finals of 35th Boxam International Boxing tournament in Castellon, Spain

Other Women boxers joining Pooja in the final are debutant Jasmine (57kg) and Simranjit (60kg).while six marched into the finals.

However , six-time World Champion Mary Kom (51kg) lost to USA’s Virginia Fuchs.

Pooja dominated her opponent from the beginning and earned a unanimous win. She will now square off against Melissa Graham of USA in the final..

Young Jasmine, displayed great composure and chalked out an easy 4-1 win over Italy’s Sirine Charaabi. She will be up against European Champion Irma Testa in the gold medal bout.

World Championship Bronze medallist Simranjit was up against veteran Puerto Rican Boxer Kiria Tapia and in a close encounter which saw both the boxers trade a series of punches throughout but some intelligent ring craft by the Indian ensured a close 3-2 win over her senior opponent. Simran will face World Championship Bronze medallist Rashida Ellis in the final

In the men section ,CWG Bronze Medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) displayed technical superiority over Panama’s Orlando Martinez to win 4-1. He will be facing Puerto Rico’s Paul Rivera in the bout for the gold.

In the light welter weight category, World Championship Bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (6kg) waged a grim battle to put it across France’s Lounes Hamraoui 3-2. He will be fighting for the yellow metal against Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan.

Vikas Krishan (69 kg) who beat Olympic Bronze medallist Vicenzo Mangiacapre in the quarter-finals, overpowered two time World bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov in a tough fight saw both the boxers playing an attacking game however,

Vikas won with a split 3:2 verdict and will take on local boy Youba Sissokho in the final.

Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Satish Kumar (91+kg) outclassed their respective opponents and sailed into the final comfortably.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

Boxing: Pooja upsets World Champion, 9 Indian pugilists in the finals of Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was India's day as Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani (75kg) stunned Wor ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کی آزادی کے 75 سال کا جشن منانے کے لیے وزیر اعظم کی سربراہی میں اعلیٰ سطح کی قومی کمیٹی تشکیل

WEB DESK حکومت ہند نے بھارت کی آزادی کی پچہتر سال پورے ہونے کی ت ...

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz