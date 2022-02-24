FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2022 10:03:56      انڈین آواز

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move into  the semi-finals and confirmed  two more medals  for India at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.

With Nikhat and Nitu entering semi-finals, India are now assured of three medals at the Europe’s oldest international boxing tournament. Earlier on Tuesday, Nandini (+81kg) confirmed the first medal for the country at the on-going championships,

Nikhat  thrashed  England’s Charley Davision by unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 52kg category, while Nitu, too, pulled off an equally impressive victory by a similar margin against Italy’s Roberta Bonatti in the 48kg.


The 25-year-old Telangana boxer Nikhat, who won gold medal in the 2019 edition, showcased tremendous skills in the defence as well as attack and dominated the English boxer in a busy bout.

She maintained her aggressive approach throughout the match and denied opponent any chance of scoring before securing a convincing win.


On the other hand, Nitu, who hails from Haryana, used her longer reach well as she looked in complete command in all three rounds against the Italian opponent.

Meanwhile  Sumit and Anamika’s challenge ended after suffering defeats in their respective bouts .

Anamika lost to Algerian boxer Roumaysa Boualem 4-1 in the women’s 50kg quarter-final,  while Sumit lost to  Ukraine’s Oleksander Khyzhniak by unanimous margin in the men’s 75kg second-round match.  

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

