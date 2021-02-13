Boxing; Mary Kom, Amit to lead Indian challenge at Boxam meet

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi
Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg),Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 kg) will spearhead 14 -member (eight men, six women) strong Indian challenge at the Boxam International Boxing Tournament to be held in Castellon, Spain ,March 1 to 7.
While the Olympic-bound boxers and probables will battle it out at the Boxam meet, rest of the 12 elite boxers (7 men and 5 women) will represent India at one of the oldest and prestigious tournaments, 72nd Strandja International Boxing Tournament scheduled from February 21-28.
Mary Kom and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are returning to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.
Mary Kom has recovered from dengue while Manish Kaushik has rehabilitated from an injury and are all ready for the competitions .It will also be the first tournament for the Asian Games gold medallist Vikas since returning from a pro boxing stint in the US.
The team for Boxam International tournament:
Men:Amit Panghal (52kg), who had won gold in the recently-concluded Cologn World Cup, Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg )Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) .
Women:
Mary Kom (51kg) Jasmine, Manisha Moun (57kg) , Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who clinched gold at the Cologn World Cup in December, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg)
Team for Strandja International
Men: Deepak (52 Kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57 Kg) Naveen Boora (69 Kg), Ankit Khatana (75 Kg), Sachin Kumar (81 Kg), Naveen Kumar (91 Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91 Kg) .
Women
Jyoti (51 Kg), Sakhsi (57 Kg), Shashi Chopra (60 Kg), Lalita (69 Kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 Kg).
The boxers are currently in the national camp are undergoing final preparations ahead of these crucial preparatory matches.