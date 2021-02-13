Boxing; Mary Kom, Amit to lead Indian challenge at Boxam meet

Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg),Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 kg) will spearhead 14 -member (eight men, six women) strong Indian challenge at the Boxam International Boxing Tournament to  be held in Castellon, Spain ,March 1 to 7. 

While the Olympic-bound boxers  and probables will battle it out at the Boxam meet, rest of the  12 elite boxers  (7 men and 5 women) will represent India  at  one of the oldest and prestigious tournaments, 72nd Strandja International Boxing Tournament scheduled from February 21-28.

Mary Kom  and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are returning to the ring  for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year. 
Mary Kom  has recovered from dengue while Manish Kaushik has  rehabilitated from an injury and  are all  ready for the  competitions .It will also be the first tournament for the Asian Games gold medallist Vikas since returning from a pro boxing stint in the US.

The team for  Boxam  International tournament:
Men:Amit Panghal (52kg), who had won gold in the recently-concluded Cologn World Cup, Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg),  Manish  Kaushik (63kg )Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) . 
Women:  
Mary Kom (51kg) Jasmine, Manisha Moun  (57kg) , Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who clinched gold at the Cologn World Cup in December, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) 

 Team for Strandja International
Men:  Deepak (52 Kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57 Kg)  Naveen Boora (69 Kg), Ankit Khatana (75 Kg), Sachin Kumar (81 Kg), Naveen Kumar (91 Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91 Kg) .

Women
 Jyoti (51 Kg), Sakhsi (57 Kg), Shashi Chopra (60 Kg), Lalita (69 Kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 Kg).

The boxers  are currently in the national camp are undergoing final preparations ahead of these crucial preparatory matches.

