Boxing: Manish Kaushik lone gold winners, 8 others failed in their Summit Clashes at Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Manish Kaushik was the only gold medal winner as eight other Indian Pugilists failed to clear the final  hurdle and settled for silver medals at the Boxam International Tournament  in Castellon, Spain.


A 14-member (8 men and 6 women) Indian squad finished with ten medals, one  gold, eight- Silver and a bronze.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kaushik, overcame  Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan with a split 3-2 decision in the men’s 63kg summit bout. 
However, the World Championship bronze medallist Vikas Krishan went down fighting 4-1 against local favourite Ndiaye Sissokho to settle for silver medal in the men’s 69kg.

Meanwhile in the women’s category, Asian champion Pooja Rani lost to world  championships bronze medallist USA’s Naomi Graham 5-0 in the 75kg final .
Young   Jasmine, who was playing her maiden senior international tournament, showed great attacking display but couldn’t hold edge over 2019 European Champion Irma Testa of Italy and settle for a silver in the 57kg after going down 0-5 in the final.
The other five silver medals for the country were secured by Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumi Sangwan (81kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).


Ashish had to withdraw from the final after he was tested positive for COVI-19 while rest four boxers also withdrew from the tournament as precautionary measure because of their proximity to boxers who have turned positive.


Earlier Mary Kom settled for bronze after her semi-final exit. 

