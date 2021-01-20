World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Boxing Federation initiates grassroot talent identification

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi

In an effort  to create a larger pool of boxing talent in the country, Boxing Federation of India (BFI)  has initiated zonal representation for the first-time in talent identification in partnership with Sports Authority of India
While boxers have been consistently producing medal-winning performances at the global stage, grassroot development also has received a new high with the key initiatives introduced by BFI .

The grassroot development and talent hunt, which was initially a committee consisting of two members, has been decentralised to ensure that every state secretary of member unit will be part of this talent hunt scheme in order to broad base the entire scouting process across the country. 
With decentralisation, there will now be eight zonal committees in place. “India has huge potential in boxing and the current pool of registered players is too small if you compare it to the 130 crore population of the country. The Government has already allotted us 150 Khelo India Boxing Excellence Centres and our efforts is to reach out to every corner of the country to find the talents.” said BFI President Ajay Singh 
“In order to make our efforts result oriented I believe adding more state members in the talent hunting process will help us bolster our mission to spread the “Athlete-first” approach and a strong step in making Federation’s efforts inclusive and effective,” he opined  

BFI has also focussed on developing the ecosystem where coaches, referee judges and other technical officials have been trained in AIBA certified courses. 
BFI currently boasts of 264 AIBA certified coaches, including eight three-star rated ones, 26 RJs, 5 ringside doctors, 26 cutman and 2 ITO.
Taking a note of the rise of Indian boxing in the last four years, International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev also extended praises profusely. 

“I read about AIBA President Umar Kremlev’s recent comments in the media. We have had good relations with them since I took over and I thank the entire AIBA for their support towards India and Indian Boxing.
Currently we have no outstanding dues with AIBA and I personally thank all the key people for their support. On behalf of BFI, I look forward to reinforcing our ties for the betterment and growth of boxing in India and globally,” Ajay Singh added.


India’s ranking  has catapulted from 24 to being in the Top-10 in the world and third in Asia in the last four years, is testament of the efforts put in by BFI in the last four years for the growth of the sport. 
Increased international exposure and participation in close to 80 international tournaments in the last four years has been the highest-ever in Indian boxing history.

SPORTS

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

