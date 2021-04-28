2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission
EC ‘most responsible’ for Covid-19 surge, officials should be booked for murder: Madras HC
Germany, EU, US ready to help for India amid deadly COVID wave
PM Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2021 10:34:16      انڈین آواز

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month will now take place in Dubai.

The decision to shift the venue was taken due to the international travel restrictions to India .The event will now be organised by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with UAE Boxing Federation.

The tournament was earlier scheduled to take place between May 21 to 31 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. BFI had also received the NOC from the Sports Ministry to host the tournament and the preparations were in full swing.

However, with the newly-imposed international travel restrictions from many countries due to the prevailing pandemic situation, BFI and the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC),jointly took a decision to relocate the tournament.

“BFI, in consultation with ASBC, has decided to conduct the upcoming 2021 edition of the ASBC Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships in Dubai on the allotted dates.

In a statement BFI President Ajay Singh said.“ It’s unfortunate that we have to shift the venue out of India. We were very keen to host the championships in Delhi but we are left with no options. Boxers’ safety is the most important concern for us and hence we had to take this decision.

“We are grateful to UAE for accepting our request and agreeing to co-host on such a short notice. We are thankful to all member federations and ASBC for their cooperation,”

“We closely monitored the situation and after deliberation with ASBC as well as the Government of India, we decided to conduct the tournament in Dubai. I wish for everyone’s good health and safety and pray that India soon come out of this situation strongly,” he added.

In a communication to all the member national federations on Tuesday, ASBC informed that the upcoming edition of the championships will now take place between May 21 to June 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz