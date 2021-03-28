High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
Boxing; Ankit Narwal, Gitika, Alfiya Pathan to spearhead 20-member Indian challenge in Youth world Championship

(From L) Alfiya Pathan, Vinka, Babyrojisana Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary and T Sanamacha Chanu, who won gold medals each at the Adriatic Pearl Tournament, will look to make their outing memorable at the upcoming

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ankit Narwal and Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu will spearhead 20- member (10men,10 women) Indian squad in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships to be held at Kielce, Poland from April 10-24.

Besides the Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) the other pugilists who will fight it out for the top honours for the country in men section include the Asian Junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg) He was highly impressive in the trials where he defeated khelo India gold medallist Priyanshu Dabas.

The other boxers who made the cut for the Youth World Championships are Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Jugnoo (+91kg).

Fresh from the heroics at recent Adriatic Pearl Tournament, 2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) are the key highlights of the formidable women’s side.

The five pugilists, who produced gold medal-winning performances and ensured team finish atop the table in Montenegro last month, will accompanied by Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg) to present a tough Indian challenge in the women’s category at the championship.

A biennial event which had men’s and women’s championships played together for the first time in 2018 in Hungary where Indian contingent finished with two gold, two silver and six bronze medals. And one of the finest finishes also came in the 2017 edition where India finished atop the table with five gold medals.

The team will be leaving on March 31 for a 10-day advanced preparatory camp in Wladyslawowo, Poland and following that they will be participating in the World Championships which will witness a highly competitive action in the presence of 487 boxers from 66 nations.

