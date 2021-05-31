Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
World leaders call for more action and inclusion of all countries for cleaner, greener planet
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor
New study says Corona virus was created by Chinese Scientist in Wuhan Lab
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jun 2021 01:55:21

Boxing: Amit Panghal failed to defend his title, Thapa lost to regain gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Amit Panghal failed to defend his title as while Shiv Thapa lost his bid to regain the gold as the two Indians suffered identical 2-3 defeats in hard fought finals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Amit went down to Olympics champion Zoirov Shakhobidin in a bitterly contested 52kg final .The Indian fought hard against the world champion but could breach Uzbek’s defence at crucial moments and suffered 2-3 defeat with 29-28, 28-29, 28-29, 28-29, 30-27 score line.

Amit could not defend the title he had won in 2019. This is his overall third and first silver medal in Asian Championship.

Shiva Thapa (64kg) also lost his bout by split 2-3 verdict against the Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig.

Thapa the world championships bronze medallist is the only second male boxer in the world to win five medals at the Asian Championships.

The 27-year-old Assam boxer has previously won gold in 2013, silver in 2017 and two bronze in 2015 and 2019.

The 19-member Indian contingent has secured an unprecedented 15 medals and ensured the country’s best-ever show surpassing the previous best of 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) achieved during the 2019 edition in Bangkok.

Last night in the women’s section, Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched her second successive gold medal while seasoned campaigner Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Anupama (+81kg) grabbed silver medals. Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Monika (48kg) and Saweety (81kg) secured bronze as all the boxers of 10-member Indian women’s team returned with medals.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for this Championships. The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories are awarded with USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners take home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

SPORTS

Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg fina ...

Boxing:Pooja Rani wins gold ,three other Indian women pugilists lose final bouts

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 31 May : Pooja Rani was the lone Indian woman pugilist to win the gold as she outp ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

