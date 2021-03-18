Boxing: A big win for Nikhat Zareen at Bosphorus Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi

Boxer Nikhat Zareen registered a big win today as she beat 2019 World Champion (48 kg) Ekaterina Paltceva 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the women’s 51 kg at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey.

Apart from Zareen, the 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed into the quarter-finals

However Indian challenge in the men section further thinned with three boxers making the exit

The Asian Championships bronze medallist Zareen hogged the limelight on the second day of the tournament outpunching the Russian boxer 5-0.

The Indian pugilist will now have yet another tough task in hand as she takes on two-time world champion Kazakhstan boxer Kyzaibay Nazym in the last-8 bout on the third day.

World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second round matches.

Meanwhile Olympian Shiva Thapa got better of Kazakhstan’s Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the 63kg bout but three of his compatriot Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) crashed out with the losses in the preliminary rounds.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers (four women, two men) fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts.

Sonia Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will fight it out to keep Indian hopes alive in men section.