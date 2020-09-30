Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
“India never accepted China’s unilaterally defined 1959 LAC”; MEA
UP Dalit Woman, who was Gang-Raped, Dies at Delhi Hospital
Full EC team to reach Patna to review poll preparedness for Bihar Elections
400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2020 07:35:04      انڈین آواز

Boxer Vikas Krishan adapting new skill-set to fulfil his Olympic dream

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan says that his dream is to win a Olympic medal and for that he is adapting a new skill-set that will help him develop the edge over amateur boxers in Tokyo next year.

Talking to paddler Mudit Dani on his online chat show ‘In The Sportlight’ from Virginia (USA) where he is currently training ,Vikas Krishan said he is training according to a plan which will help him fulfil his dream of a podium finish at the Olympic Games

Already having qualified for the 2021 Olympics along with eight other Indian boxers, Vikas is all set to fulfil his Olympic dream and set an example for the younger generation.

Vikas also lauded the support he has been receiving from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his sponsor- JSW.

The pugilist, who competes in the 69kg category asserted that he is aiming for a memorable return in his pro-boxing avatar. “I am focusing on learning a new skill-set from professional boxing that will help me at the Olympics.

“Only four-five months ahead of the Olympics, I will return to amateur boxing and shape myself and play two-three tournaments to get in the groove” he said

The 28-year-old from Haryana further rated his victory in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in the US last year as a memorable moment of his professional career so far.

The risk factor is high in professional boxing compared to amateur boxing. The Champion pugilist who is known for his risk-taking, spoke about how his family is still reluctant on him making a switch to professional boxing.

“My family didn’t want me to turn professional because you have to deal with many kinds of injuries. It’s a tough sport. Also, you have to stay away from home for a longer period during your matches,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Football Journey has just started: Coach Maymol Rocky

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Exuding confidence about the future of Women’s Football in the country, nat ...

Boxer Vikas Krishan adapting new skill-set to fulfil his Olympic dream

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan says that his dream is to win a Olympic me ...

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!