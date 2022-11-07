Boxer Shiva Thapa secures historic 6th medal in Asian Elite Boxing Championships

AMN

In Boxing, five-time Asian Championships medallist, Shiva Thapa added a historic 6th Asian Championships medal to his belt with a commanding victory and joined Mohammed Hussamuddin and Govind Kumar Sahani in the semifinals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan. Thapa in the 63.5kg was contesting the quarterfinals against Minsu Choi of South Korea.

The match ended in a 4:1 victory for Thapa who now becomes the most successful male boxer in the Asian Championships with 6 competition medals to his name. Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Serik Temirzha, Govind Kumar Sahani in the 48kg will take on Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Thapa will be up against Bakhodur Usmonov in the semifinals.