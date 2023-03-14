Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both the Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in London and other issues.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment after 2 PM, the scene was no different. Treasury bench members raised slogans against Mr. Gandhi demanding his apology. The opposition countered them, with Congress, DMK and other party members in the well citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier reported comments.

Amid uproar, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day. In the morning when the House assembled for the day, ruling party members and opposition members raised slogans against each other. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the protesting members for order in the House, saying he would allow discussion on any issue. But the agitating members did not pay heed leading to the adjournment of the House till 2 PM.



In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. When the House reassembled after first adjournment at 2 PM, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal raised the issue of Congress leader comments. He said his remarks are an insult of Parliament and he must tender his apology. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raked up the issue of Prime Minister’s earlier comments. Another party MP Shaktising Gohail said that he has given the privilege notice against Mr. Goyal for his yesterday’s comments on Rahul Gandhi. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, he will look into the issue related to Mr. Goyal’s comments. Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition parties members trooped into the well raising slogans. They were countered by Treasury bench members raising slogans against Mr. Gandhi. As ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for the day.



Earlier in the morning, after congratulating team RRR and Elephant Whisperers for getting Oscars, the Chairman disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the opposition parties over setting up of a JPC on the Adani issue and other matters. Mr. Goyal raised the issue of Congress leader comments. He said his remarks are an insult of Parliament and he must tender his apology. Countering Mr. Goyal Congress members trooped into the well raising Adani issue. Members from Aam Adami Party were also in the well over the issue while MPs from DMK, TMC, Left, NCP and others were on their feet. As the pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.