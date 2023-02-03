Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the Day following din over Hindenburg report on Adani Group

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the Day following continued protests by the opposition parties over Hindenburg report on Adani Group for consecutive day today, January 3.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, members from Congress, DMK, TMC, JDU, Samajwadi Party and others trooped into the well-demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter. Members from BSP, TRS and CPI and others were also on their feet.

Amid the ruckus, Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to allow the House to take up the Question Hour as several important questions of different ministries are listed for the day. He said, disrupting the proceedings is against the sanctity of the House.

He said the House is scheduled to take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and not allowing the House to function is not appropriate. He said the members should give prior notice on the issues they want to raise. As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 PM. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha.

When the House assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar disallowed the adjournment notices by members saying that the notices do not fulfil the laid down procedures. The members from Congress, DMK, AAP and others started raising slogans.

The Chairman said Parliament is a place of discussion and not a place for disruptions. He appealed to the members to maintain order in the House so that the listed business can be discussed. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2:30 PM.