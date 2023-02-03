इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2023 03:38:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the Day following din over Hindenburg report on Adani Group

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the Day following continued protests by the opposition parties over Hindenburg report on Adani Group for consecutive day today, January 3.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, members from Congress, DMK, TMC, JDU, Samajwadi Party and others trooped into the well-demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter. Members from BSP, TRS and CPI and others were also on their feet.

Amid the ruckus, Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to allow the House to take up the Question Hour as several important questions of different ministries are listed for the day. He said, disrupting the proceedings is against the sanctity of the House.

He said the House is scheduled to take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and not allowing the House to function is not appropriate. He said the members should give prior notice on the issues they want to raise. As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 PM. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha.

When the House assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar disallowed the adjournment notices by members saying that the notices do not fulfil the laid down procedures. The members from Congress, DMK, AAP and others started raising slogans.

The Chairman said Parliament is a place of discussion and not a place for disruptions. He appealed to the members to maintain order in the House so that the listed business can be discussed. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2:30 PM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart