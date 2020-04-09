Boris Johnson spends third night in ICU, showing progress

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital with coronavirus and is making steady progress.

The 55-year-old leader was shifted to the ICU of St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday night as his condition worsened over 10 days after he had tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

He has since received “standard oxygen treatment” but has not been diagnosed with pneumonia or required a ventilator to aid his breathing. 10, Downing Street spokesperson said that the prime minister continues to make steady progress.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the UK prime minister while he continues treatment for Covid-19, will chair a virtual Cobra emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss a review of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown to consider whether the strict social distancing measures should be extended beyond the 21-day period initially announced by Johnson on March 23.

The coronavirus death toll in the UK registered another record daily jump of 938 fatalities on Wednesday to hit 7,097.