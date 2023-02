AMN

In Cricket, India restricted Australia to 177 runs in their 1st innings in the opening Test of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. In reply, India were 77 for the loss of one wicket at the stumps. Rohit Sharma who scored 56 runs was at the crease.

For visitors, Labuschagnest was the top-scorer, with 49 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets and Ashwin 3.

Earlier, Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first.