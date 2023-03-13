इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 06:20:41      انڈین آواز
Border-Gavaskar trophy: Final test match of between India & Australia ends in a draw

BCCI

The fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia ended in a draw at Ahmedabad today. In their second inning, the visitors scored 175 for two wickets. Travis Head scored 90 while Marnus Labuschagne made 63 runs.

Yesterday, with the help of Virat Kohli’s Test century of 186 runs hosts scored 571. Kohli had good support from Axar Patel, who scored 79 runs. They had the highest 162-run partnership for hosts. Axar was also the third-highest scorer for India. Earlier, Shubman Gill’s sparkling century gave India a solid standing in the game. Virat Kohli was declared the Player of the Match while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were named joint winners of the Player of the Series award.

Australia scored 480 runs in their first innings. India had resumed their first innings at the score of 289 for 3 yesterday morning.

India have retained the trophy after winning the first two Tests of the four-match series. 

