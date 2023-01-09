Bombshell Interview: Prince Harry explains why he fought Prince William

‘He was coming for my wife’

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’ PIC: Social media

Prince Harry recently candidly explained about his estranged ties with Prince William and King Charles III during his bombshell interview.

The Duke of Sussex recently joined Anderson Cooper to talk about a range of topics including allegations that his family got into “bed with the devil”.

He also talked about his brother revealing that they’re ‘not texting’ and adding that he’s not spoken to his father “for quite a while”.

“Do you speak to William now, do you text?” Anderson asked him.

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry replied.

Talking about his father, Harry said: “We haven’t spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

Moreover, Prince Harry also compared his family to Game of Thrones saying: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones but there’s definitely dragons – and that’s again the third party that is the British press.”

Prince Harry admits he only fought when Prince William was ‘attacking his wife’.

Prince Harry’s admissions have come during the 60 Minutes’ with Anderson Cooper interview.

He started by defending Meghan Markle and warned, “It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part.”

“It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories.”

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the physical fight with his brother that he wrote about in his memoir, Spare, during an interview with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper on Sunday. During the incident, Prince William confronted his younger brother over his relationship with Meghan Markle at Harry’s home of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

“And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn’t there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself.”

“And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn’t nice. It wasn’t pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”