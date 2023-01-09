FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2023 06:37:47      انڈین آواز

Bombshell Interview: Prince Harry explains why he fought Prince William

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘He was coming for my wife’

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’ PIC: Social media

WEB DESK

Prince Harry recently candidly explained about his estranged ties with Prince William and King Charles III during his bombshell interview.

The Duke of Sussex recently joined Anderson Cooper to talk about a range of topics including allegations that his family got into “bed with the devil”.

He also talked about his brother revealing that they’re ‘not texting’ and adding that he’s not spoken to his father “for quite a while”.

“Do you speak to William now, do you text?” Anderson asked him.

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry replied.

Talking about his father, Harry said: “We haven’t spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

Moreover, Prince Harry also compared his family to Game of Thrones saying: “I don’t watch Game of Thrones but there’s definitely dragons – and that’s again the third party that is the British press.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/prince-harry-interview-transcript-60-minutes-2023-01-08/

Prince Harry admits he only fought when Prince William was ‘attacking his wife’.

Prince Harry’s admissions have come during the 60 Minutes’ with Anderson Cooper interview.

He started by defending Meghan Markle and warned, “It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part.”

“It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories.”

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the physical fight with his brother that he wrote about in his memoir, Spare, during an interview with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper on Sunday. During the incident, Prince William confronted his younger brother over his relationship with Meghan Markle at Harry’s home of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

“And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn’t there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself.”

“And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn’t nice. It wasn’t pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart