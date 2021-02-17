Bombay High Court grants advocate Nikita Jacob transit anticipatory bail

AMN
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Mumbai advocate Nikita Jacob transit anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged farmers’ protest ‘toolkit’ case. The relief is granted for three weeks for a Rs 25,000 bond.
Environmental activist Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested from Bengaluru last week in the same case.The HC also gave Jacob three-week time to approach the concerned court in Delhi for relief.
Justice P D Naik had on Tuesday heard Jacob’s plea and had reserved the order. He noted that the Aurangabad bench of the HC granted transit pre-arrest bail relief to Shantanu Muluk, another activist against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued by the Delhi court