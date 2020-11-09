Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami

AMN / MUMBAI

Bombay High Court today refused to grant interim bail to senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami. Directing the petitioner to seek regular bail from Sessions’ Court in Alibaug, the bench of Justices S. S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik said, the lower court must decide on the petition within four days.

Earlier today, Goswami had filed a bail plea in Alibaug court. The senior journalist was arrested from his Mumbai residence last Wednesday in a two-year old abetment to suicide case of a 53-year old architect Anvay Naik. While the Raigad Police had closed the case in April last year citing lack of evidence, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government reopened the case on the request of Naik’s daughter who claims that the matter was not investigated properly.