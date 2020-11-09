India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami

AMN / MUMBAI

Bombay High Court today refused to grant interim bail to senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami. Directing the petitioner to seek regular bail from Sessions’ Court in Alibaug, the bench of Justices S. S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik said, the lower court must decide on the petition within four days.

Earlier today, Goswami had filed a bail plea in Alibaug court. The senior journalist was arrested from his Mumbai residence last Wednesday in a two-year old abetment to suicide case of a 53-year old architect Anvay Naik. While the Raigad Police had closed the case in April last year citing lack of evidence, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government reopened the case on the request of Naik’s daughter who claims that the matter was not investigated properly.

SPORTS

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

Hockey: Eager to play in Asian Champions Trophy,” Midfielder Sumit

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Champions Hockey Trophy is tentatively scheduled to be played in Dh ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

