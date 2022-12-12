Bombay HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

AMN / MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh, however, won’t walk out of jail as the high court has kept the order in abeyance for ten days after the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik allowed Deshmukh’s bail plea after hearing arguments of both sides.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, 74, had approached the high court after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail both on medical grounds as well as on merits.