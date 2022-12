AMN

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice M.S. Karnik pronounced the order today after hearing marathon agruments last week. Deshmukh was arrested on 2nd November last year by the ED following over 12 hours of interrogation and subsequently arrested in the present case by the CBI. The Bombay High Court has already granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case.