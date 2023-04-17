Bomb from Kargil War explodes; injured 3 teens

AMN

In Ladakh, 3 Children from Pashkum Village in Kargil district got injured in a blast at Kurbathang near New Astroturf Ground occurred due to blast of live Bomb unexploded during 1999 Kargil War. The injured boys, All are below 15 years of age, were identified as Ali Naqi, Muntazir Mehdi, and Baqir from Khardoung Pashkum.

Meanwhile, Baqir was scummed to injuries en route to District Hospital Kargil. Councillor of Pashkum Feroz Kacho requested to sanitize the area from explosives as children from Pashkum and surrounding areas visit the stadium on holidays for playing.LG Ladakh Brig Dr. BD Mishra visited district hospital Kargil and met with the family of the injured boys.