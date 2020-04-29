Bollywood mourns death of actor Irfan Khan

WEB DESK

Film actors, directors politicians and other celebrities have mourned the death of Irfan Khan on social media and called it an unimaginable loss for the film industry. Among those who paid tributes were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra and others.

Talented actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. The actor was 53.

Actor Irfan Khan is no more

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Amitabh tweeted, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum Prayers and duas.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandi wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief.”

Karan Johar tweeted, “Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you.”

Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Born to Muslim family in Tonk near Jaipur in Rajasthan, Irrfan’s mother had a royal lineage but his father was a self-made man. Eldest of three siblings, Irrfan joined National School of Drama after his father’s death. Ironically, his mother, Saeeda Begum, died a few days before his death.

Mira Nair was the first to spot his talent and cast him in Salaam Bombay in 1988. The two went on to collaborate again in the critically acclaimed The Namesake in 2006 and for the director’s segment in New York, I Love You.

After doing television for years in the 80s, a period of his career that he described as ‘being stuck’, Irrfan found his big break in Aasif Kapadia’s The Warrior. His career steadily progressed – in India where he went on from playing character roles to headlining films, and then went on to become India’s most celebrated face in the West. He earned steady kudos at home and abroad as a steady actor whose performances were lifelike, dependable.

Danny Boyle called his Slumdog Millionaire performance “beautiful to watch”, while the celebrated critic Roger Ebert noted his ‘subtle, engrossing work’ in The Namesake. He went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as The Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The Mighty Heart and Jurassic World.

His last film was Angrezi Medium, ahead of which the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).