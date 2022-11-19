FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bollywood celebs join Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Image

At Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday ( Nov 17) in Akola, Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Riya Sen was spotted. Pooja Bhatt recently travelled with Rahul in Hyderabad as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Thursday, Riya Sen joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola, Maharashtra. On social media, there were images and videos of the actor talking to Rahul while walking together.

They walked in front of many people and were surrounded by the security team. Numerous others commented on their videos and photos on social media, with some applauding the star for participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and demonstrating her support for the party and the leader.

Riya is from a famous acting family that includes her mother, Moon Moon Sen, sister Raima Sen, and her grandma Suchitra Sen. When Riya appeared in the music video for Falguni Pathak’s song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in 1998, she was just 16 years old.

On Instagram, Pooja Bhatt posted images and a video from her Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi earlier this month. “The audacity of hope!” she wrote, tagging Rahul Gandhi and using the hashtags “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and “Hyderabad.” On September 7, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi has finished the marathon walk in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Riteish Deshmukh son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, posted a picture from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in which a supporter was holding a huge picture of his father above the yatris. Genelia, an actor, and Riteish’s wife, also shared the image. Several social media users and fans asked Riteish why he has not joined the yatra.

