Bolivia’s former President Jeanine Anez sent to four month jail term

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bolivia’s former President Jeanine Anez was sent to four month jail term yesterday. Investigators are probing allegations that she helped in a coup that led to the removal of longtime leader Evo Morales from power in 2019. The arrest of the conservative interim leader, who was in power for less than a year after the ouster of leftist Morales has sparked sharp criticism from human rights groups and the Organization of American States (OAS), who say judicial channels are being abused for political ends.

Justice Minister Ivan Lima said on state television on Sunday that, he would seek a 30-year jail sentence for Anez if she were found guilty and flagged other suits against her, including over a $350 million loan from the International Monetary Fund. At least 33 people were killed in the violence that followed the election, the majority of them after Anez took office.