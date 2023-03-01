इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 03:06:40      انڈین آواز
Bola Tinubu wins Nigeria’s presidential election

Published On:

WEB DESK

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party in Nigeria, was declared the winner and sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous country in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, after a weekend election that the major opposition parties have disputed.

Former governor of Lagos state, Mr. Tinubu, will take command of a nation battling Islamic insurgencies in the northeast, armed attacks, homicides, and kidnappings, strife between farmers and cattle herders, shortages of cash, fuel, and power, and enduring corruption. According to the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Tinubu received 8.79 million votes, surpassing Atiku Abubakar, the leading competitor, who received 6.98 million. Younger people preferred the outsider Peter Obi, who received 6.1 million votes.

