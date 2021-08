AMN/ WEB DESK

Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (oft-2) second mission, which was scheduled to be launched by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA has been delayed. The delay has been caused after teams discovered an issue with the spacecraft.

The Starliner capsule, which was scheduled to be launched last night on a crucial demonstration mission bound for the International Space Station (ISS), was earlier delayed by three-days due to an anomaly on the space station.