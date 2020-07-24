BMC issues guidelines for home installation of Ganesh Idols during Ganpati festival

AMN

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC has issued guidelines for home installation of Ganesh Idols and immersion process during the Ganpati festival next month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC, which is fighting hard against coronavirus, made a special appeal to citizens in this regard ahead of the festival to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis.

The BMC has said that only five people should participate in arrival and immersion processions of domestic Lord Ganesh idols during the Ganpati festival next month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has requested people to refrain from doing anything which will lead to spread of COVID-19.

At the same time the civic body has warned of strict action under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code against the violators of the guidelines.

The civic body said domestic Ganpati idols should be made using eco-friendly materials and their height should not be more than two feet. BMC has also suggested to worship metal or marble idols instead of using idols made in clay.

The civic body asked people to carry out immersion of eco-friendly Ganpatis at home and if that is not possible, then idols should be immersed in artificial lakes.

The BMC said taking out a common procession of domestic idols from a society or building should be avoided and children and elderly persons should not be taken to immersion locations.