Bloodiest day in Myanmar as at least 114 protestors killed

Myanmar witnessed the bloodiest day in the ongoing protest against the military government as at least 114 protestors were killed across the country on Saturday. The killings came on the day when Myanmar army Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attended a parade to mark the Armed Forces Day.

The dead included 40 people from Myanmar’s second largest city Mandalay and 27 in the commercial hub of Yangon, said Reuters quoting the Myanmar Now newspaper. The dead included at least 4 children also. The deaths were reported from 41 locations from 10 out of 14 states and regions of Myanmar.

In the face of media blockade in the country, independent verification of the figures for death is not possible, report news agencies.

The protests have continued all across Myanmar for the seventh week since the military ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.

The US, UK and EU officials condemned the violence.

Chief of Defense from 12 countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, UK and the US issued a joint statement condemning use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and security services.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in Myanmar till Friday, March 27, more than 423 people have been killed and 2428 people are detained.