Blasts targeting girl school in Afghan capital Kabul claim 53 lives

In Afghanistan, death toll from blasts near a school in the capital Kabul has risen to 53. More than 50 others were injured. Interior ministry said, at least three blasts happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School yesterday afternoon. It happened when students were leaving the school. The death toll is likely to rise further.

A school teacher said, a car bomb blast happened first, and then two more explosions occurred near the girls school. He added that the majority of victims are girls.

No group or individual have so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.