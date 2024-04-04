BJP’s Sushil Modi Battling Cancer, Won’t Contest Lok Sabha Polls

AMN / Patna

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he has been battling cancer for the past six months. Mr Modi added that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The absence of Mr Modi’s name from the list of BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in February had sparked widespread speculations. Once considered a stalwart of the party, Mr Modi, 72, wielded significant influence over the BJP in Bihar for more than three decades.

“I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Mr Modi posted on X.