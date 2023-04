AMN

The meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee was held at party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday evening to finalise the names of the party candidates for ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi were among those attended the meeting. The Assembly Elections in Karnataka will be held on 10th of May and counting of votes will take place on 13th of May.