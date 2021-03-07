BJP will bring ‘Asol Poriborton’ in Bengal: PM Modi at Kolkata rally

S MOIN / KOLKATA

Setting the tone for BJP’s campaign the ensuing Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a massive rally being held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday.

Mr. Modi said in his address said that the people of Bengal want ‘Asol Poriborton’. He stated that ‘Asol Poriborton’ not only means the change of government but ensures that the youth will get education and employment, trade and business will flourish and people of every section of the society will get the same opportunity for development

He lashed out at the CM for allegedly “letting down the state” and “breaking the trust of the people.”

“Bengal trusted Didi for Pariborton. She broke the trust,” he said adding that the TMC made promises to work for “Maa, maati, manush” but you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?

He said, “In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal.

“Bengal wants’shanti, sonar Bangla, pragatisheel Bangla. This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal’s progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change.

“I have come here to make you believe that we’ll work hard for farmers, businessmen and the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfill your dreams.

“The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for state’s development in the next 25 years.

“The dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change.

“The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal. In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again.

“I have come here to make you believe in ‘Asol Poribortan’. Belief in Bengal’s development, in change of Bengal’s situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal.

“They made promises to work for ‘Maa, maati, manush’. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?

“You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration.

“You are well aware of the condition of ‘Maa, Manush, Maati’. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country.

“They made promises to work for ‘Maa, maati, manush’. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?” he asked.

In an apparent reference to Diamond Harbour Member of Parliament and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, he said, “The people of Bengal had chosen you as ‘Didi’ but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you.”

This is his first visit to the state after the Assembly poll dates were announced last week. Elections to West Bengal’s 294-seat Assembly are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.