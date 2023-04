AMN

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that BJP will benefit from the exit of their leaders Jagadish Shetter and Savadi. Speaking to media persons in Davangere today, he said that people are not appreciating these leaders’ decision to quit BJP and Join Congress after availing all the benefits. On a controversial statement made by Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Lingayat Chief Minister, Mr Bommai said that people know the meaning behind his utterances.