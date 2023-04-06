इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 05:06:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kuamar remanded for 14 days by in paper leak case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State president and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kuamar has been remanded for 14 days by a Hanmakonda court in 10th class question paper leak case. He was arrested and charged as the principal accused, A-1, in the question paper leak case. He was produced before court in Hanamkonda and remanded to 14 days judicial custody last night. He has been shifted along with two other accused to the Karimnagar Jail.

In dramatic scenes, he has been booked by the Kamalapur police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to conspiracy, cheating, criminal trespass and intent to cause fear or alarm to the public. Sanjay’s social media advisor was also among the arrested. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart