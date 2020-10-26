BJP sweeps 6th General Council Elections of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Sixth General Council Elections of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Ladakh. Out of the total 26 seats, BJP bagged 15 seats while Congress has won nine seats and two independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Aam Aadmi Party couldn’t open its account in Leh Hill Council Elections. BJP is going to rule the Leh Hill Council for the second time.

However, BJP faced setback as the present Chief Executive Councilor Gyal P. Wangyal and Senior leader Dorjay Angchuk have lost their elections.

In Nubra region, BJP had a clean sweep while in Sham region and in Leh town, the Congress party has gained the ground.

Notably, no woman Candidate could win any seat this time.