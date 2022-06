After BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate kicked up a controversy, the party issued a statement saying it respects all religions.

BJP ‘strongly denounces insult of any religion’ after outrage over leader’s remarks

After BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate kicked up a controversy, the party issued a statement saying it respects all religions.

This comes after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate kicked up a controversy. Cases were registered against her in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad for hurting religious sentiments.

On Friday, violence broke out in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after a Muslim organisation gave a call to shut shops in Parade Market over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said.

The BJP statement on Sunday, however, made no direct mention of any incident, leader or comment.