BJP expresses concern over crop damage due to hailstorm in Rajasthan

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore has expressed concern over damage in crops due to hailstorm and rain in Rajasthan. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding compensation to the farmers by getting Girdawari in the affected areas soon. He said that there has been a lot of damage in Jaipur rural area, especially in some villages of Biratnagar. Mr. Rathore demanded the government to announce a special economic package to provide relief to the farmers.