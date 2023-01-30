BJP, SP helping each other through religious frenzy: Mayawati

AMN / WEB DESK

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today said that the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are trying to instigate religious frenzy to help each other in the vote-bank politics of Uttar Pradesh. She said the recent controversy over Ramcharitramanas was triggered by a SP leader intentionally to communalise society.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Mayawsti wrote: “BJP’s political identity is well known by creating new controversies for narrow political and electoral interests, spreading ethnic and religious hatred, hysteria and hatred, boycott culture, religious conversion etc. But the same political form of SP in the guise of Ramcharitmanas is sad and unfortunate.”

She says, “Despite the controversy over the SP leader’s remarks against Ramcharitmanas and then the BJP’s reactions to it, and it is clear from the silence of the SP leadership that there is a collusion between the two parties in order to polarize the upcoming elections on Hindu-Muslim hysteria instead of the burning issues.”

The BSP president further said, “The SP-BJP colluded in the last general assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and acted as complements to each other by making it highly communal through religious frenzy, due to which the BJP came to power here again. It is necessary to avoid being a victim of such hateful politics.”