BJP slams regional political parties for playing victim card

AMN

The BJP slammed the regional political parties for playing the victim card or the emotional card facing an investigation from the central agencies.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi yesterday, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in jail, K Kavitha is being interrogated by Enforcement Directorate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned by the CBI in the land-for-job scam. He said, that the victims involved in alleged corruption are not helping the interrogation. Mr Bhatia said, the action of the agencies is not a political vendetta.