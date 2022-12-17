BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his demotivating remarks on Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh

AMN

BJP today slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demotivating remarks on Indian Army jawans in Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, whenever country’s army displays valor and courage, it brings a moment of pride for fellow citizens. He said, such remarks by Mr Gandhi degrade the morale of the Indian army.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that Indian soldiers were beaten up by the Chinese soldiers during the face-off between them at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.