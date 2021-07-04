BJP slams Congress for spreading lies, misleading facts on Rafael deal

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP has slammed the Congress for spreading lies and misleading facts on Rafael deal. Briefing the media today, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra has alleged that Congress is playing politics on this issue and working as an agent for the rival companies of Dassault Aviation.

He said, Supreme Court and Comptroller and Auditor General of India have already placed their report on Rafale deal in the public domain and people have seen these reports. He said, despite of these verdicts, Congress is spreading lies about the Rafael deal.

Responding to various allegation of Congress over this issue, Dr. Patra has said, an NGO in France has complained about Rafale and a magistrate has been appointed for this purpose there. He said, Rahul Gandhi had tried to spread lies before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but people of India has given huge mandate to Narendra Modi’s government.