BJP slams AAP over Rs. 45 crores spent on refurbishing Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

BY VINIT WAHI

BJP today came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party following reports that around 45 crore rupees were spent on refurbishing the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Briefing media in New Delhi, party’s spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, a consultant was hired for the job, who cleverly charged 9 crore 99 lakh rupees for renovating a grand palace for Mr. Kejriwal, which is utterly shameful. Mr. Trivedi said, be it curtains, tiles, carpets or fans, the Delhi Chief Minister ensured luxury in everything. The BJP leader said, it clearly exposes the alleged corruption of Aam Aadmi Party.



Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, the house was in bad shape. Talking to a private channel, Party leader Raghav Chadha said, the residence in question was built in 1942 and the city’s Public Works Department after an audit had recommended its renovation. As per media reports, Delhi government renovated the Chief Minister’s residence between 2020 and 2022, spending lakhs on imported marble, plush interiors, electrical fixtures, and high-end kitchen equipment.