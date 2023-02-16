BJP trying to fool Naga people through Nagaland election manifesto: Congress Party

AMN

The Congress Party said the BJP is simply making tall claims and once again trying to fool the Naga people through its Nagaland election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima yesterday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Mahima Singh said that BJP’s claim of Nagaland progressing during the last 5-years of BJP-NDPP government is different from the actual state of affairs.

Singh said the state still suffers from want of good roads, proper electricity and water supply while the youth do not have jobs.AI